North Carolina volunteer lawyers offer free legal information March 3 -

The volunteer lawyers will staff centers in Asheville , Charlotte , Fayetteville , Greensboro , Greenville , Raleigh and Wilmington . The statewide service project coincides with the North Carolina Bar Association's 4ALL campaign to provide civil legal aid to those who otherwise would not have access to a lawyer.

