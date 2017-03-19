North Carolina teen arrested in 2015 murder of mother
Mugshot for Arvan Uppalapati, charged with killing his mother in North Carolina more than a year ago. A North Carolina teenager who found his mother dead more than a year ago has been charged with killing her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|23 hr
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Sun
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Fri
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC