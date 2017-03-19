North Carolina teen arrested in 2015 ...

North Carolina teen arrested in 2015 murder of mother

Mugshot for Arvan Uppalapati, charged with killing his mother in North Carolina more than a year ago. A North Carolina teenager who found his mother dead more than a year ago has been charged with killing her.

