North Carolina teen accused of decapi...

North Carolina teen accused of decapitating his mother with young kids home

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

An 18-year-old teenager in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after decapitating his mother and then calling police, authorities say. A TEENAGER has been accused of decapitating his mother in what a USA cop called a "gruesome scene".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... 8 hr gwww 46
Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR Mar 5 Deerhunter 1
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
News Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ... Feb 27 BHM5267 2
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 25 Howerton 8
bathroom bill Feb 25 kyman 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Feb 25 perlywhites 56
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC