North Carolina rolls back 'bathroom bill' despite criticism
North Carolina rolled back its "bathroom bill" Thursday in a bid to end the yearlong backlash over transgender rights that has cost the state dearly in business projects, conventions and basketball tournaments. The compromise plan, announced Wednesday night by the Democratic governor and leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature, was worked out under mounting pressure from the NCAA, which threatened to take away more sporting events from the basketball-obsessed state as long as the law, also known as House Bill 2, remained on the books.
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|4 min
|Tre H
|2
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|26 min
|Tre H
|145
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|48 min
|kyman
|19
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|6
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|7 hr
|Parker
|2
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|18 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rar...
|20 hr
|anonymous
|8
