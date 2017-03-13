North Carolina Legislative Update - M...

North Carolina Legislative Update - March, 2017 #2

12 hrs ago

This week the pace quickens within the House and Senate policy committees while the Appropriations committees received presentations on Governor Cooper's proposed budget recommendations. Regulatory Reform A bill entitled Regulatory Reform Act of 2016, which seeks to adopt all of the regulatory provisions agreed upon by the House and Senate last year, has passed the Senate Natural and Environmental Resources Committee and the Senate Rules Committee.

