North Carolina lawmakers to vote Thursday on deal to repeal HB2 a bathroom billa
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Berger, R-Rockingham, announced late Monday that legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper have reached a deal to repeal House Bill 2. Neither Moore nor Berger took questions, saying that part of their deal with Cooper, a Democrat, was to let the proposal speak for itself. "We certainly want to honor that agreement," Moore said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|22 min
|TomInElPaso
|132
|Kushner, taking new White House role, faces rar...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|6
|NC Gop lawmakers, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper re...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|2 hr
|Clarence
|6
|NC sheriff's 'trashy Mexicans' remark brings qu... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Mike
|982
|How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07)
|Tue
|Gem00
|769
|Law's cost to N.C. tops $3.7B
|Tue
|Robin Hood
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC