North Carolina lawmakers to vote Thursday on deal to repeal HB2 a bathroom billa

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Berger, R-Rockingham, announced late Monday that legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper have reached a deal to repeal House Bill 2. Neither Moore nor Berger took questions, saying that part of their deal with Cooper, a Democrat, was to let the proposal speak for itself. "We certainly want to honor that agreement," Moore said.

