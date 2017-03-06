North Carolina: governor, legislature...

North Carolina: governor, legislature flex muscles in court

A panel of North Carolina judges appeared skeptical Tuesday that Republican legislators acted constitutionally by suddenly adopting a series of new laws undercutting the governor's authority two weeks before the Democrat took over. The three-judge panel spent five hours listening to lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's legislative leaders.

