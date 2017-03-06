North Carolina: governor, legislature flex muscles in court
A panel of North Carolina judges appeared skeptical Tuesday that Republican legislators acted constitutionally by suddenly adopting a series of new laws undercutting the governor's authority two weeks before the Democrat took over. The three-judge panel spent five hours listening to lawyers for Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's legislative leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|13 hr
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Feb 25
|perlywhites
|56
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC