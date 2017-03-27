North Carolina future uncertain after...

North Carolina future uncertain after 'Bathroom bill' reset

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

The North Carolina state House debates on the floor of the state House prior to a vote on HB 142 on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. . Speaker of the House Rep. Tim Moore, center, flanked by fellow Republicans, speaks at a press conference after HB 142 passed in the General Assembly in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 4 min Truth 150
News North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha... 50 min Truth 4
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... 1 hr Rainbow Kid 4
News 'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are... 2 hr Waco1910 17
News Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017 17 hr Worst is Family-c... 1
News N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat... 18 hr NOM s Waffle House 18
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... 19 hr TerriB1 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC