North Carolina facing shortage of affordable rental housing

15 hrs ago

Chapel Hill, NC - Many North Carolina communities are experiencing an affordable housing shortage, which is particularly severe for those who rent, says a new report published by researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill's Center for Urban and Regional Studies .

