North Carolina dog gets new 'leash' on life with prosthetic feet
"He was totally healthy, except for one major issue - he was missing his feet. We don't know the full story about what happened to Teddy's feet but we knew he needed our help!" the group said on the Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Who should pay for beach nourishment?
|Mar 9
|Ralph Spyer
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Mar 7
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC