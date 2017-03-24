North Carolina billboard sparks plans for protest
Spicer Greene Jewelers in Asheville is apologizing for their attempt at a play on words. The billboard overlooking I-240 reads "Sometimes, it's okay to throw rocks at girls" among a flurry of sparkling gems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|5 hr
|Wondering
|18
|UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer...
|17 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|5
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Mar 17
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC