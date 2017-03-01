No 'kid'-ding: Man to spend lottery win on house, goat room
A Charlotte man plans to spend his $1 million North Carolina lottery prize on a house with enough room for two goats his fiancee wants to get. Lottery officials tell the Charlotte Observer that over the weekend, Bobby Murphy bought five $10 50X The Cash tickets at 7-Eleven and saw he won the top prize on the last ticket he scratched off.
