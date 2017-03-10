New signs to welcome, guide visitors to and around Villa Rica
Visitors to Villa Rica will soon be welcomed by new signs at each of the entrances to the city, and be guided around downtown by more signs directing them to the city's many attractions. During a March 15 called meeting of the Downtown Development Authority, the panel awarded a $76,000 contract to a Charlotte, North Carolina, company to create the signs, according to Christopher Pike, director of Downtown Development & Tourism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
