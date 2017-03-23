New bill aims to curb opioid addiction in North Carolina
Approximately three people die every day from opioid overdoses in the state, which has four of the top 20 cities for opioid abuse nationally, with rural and poorer areas particularly affected. Yet experts and policymakers are still optimistic that increased awareness and oversight will help stop the crisis.
