NCAA set to pick title sites, could leave North Carolina out

The NCAA will start deciding on locations for its upcoming championships next week and has indicated it will leave North Carolina out of that process if the state hasn't changed a law that limits LGBT rights by that time. In a statement Thursday, exactly one year to the day after the law was passed, the sports organization said its committees will begin picking championship sites for 2018-22 and will announce those decisions April 18. The statement also noted that "once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.