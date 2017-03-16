NC man in pizza sex-slave conspiracy ...

NC man in pizza sex-slave conspiracy shooting reaches plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Edgar Maddison Welch 28 was arrested in December after he allegedly opened fire with an assault rifle in the Comet Ping Pong in Washington D.C The North Carolina man charged with firing an assault rifle inside a Washington restaurant that conspiracy theorists falsely claim harbored a child-sex-ring conspiracy is expected to plead guilty in a deal offered by federal prosecutors, lawyers for both sides said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... 2 hr Texxy 3
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... 22 hr Texxy 22
Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ... Tue DuckingForever 1
News North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin... Tue TerriB1 1
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mon Injustice in NJ 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Mar 12 Just a sincere lady 57
News "American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I... Mar 12 tomin cali 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC