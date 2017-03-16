NC man in pizza sex-slave conspiracy shooting reaches plea deal

Edgar Maddison Welch 28 was arrested in December after he allegedly opened fire with an assault rifle in the Comet Ping Pong in Washington D.C The North Carolina man charged with firing an assault rifle inside a Washington restaurant that conspiracy theorists falsely claim harbored a child-sex-ring conspiracy is expected to plead guilty in a deal offered by federal prosecutors, lawyers for both sides said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.