NC lawmaker filing bill to challengea...

NC lawmaker filing bill to challengea Read Story Lynox Norman

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

On Selection Sunday, a North Carolina lawmaker announced his plans to file a bill aimed at The NCAA and The ACC. Representative Mark Brody, R-Monroe, wants to investigate if the two organizations violated their tax-exempt status by engaging in political or lobbying activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) 18 hr Just a sincere lady 57
News "American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I... 20 hr tomin cali 3
News Who should pay for beach nourishment? Mar 9 Ralph Spyer 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... Mar 7 gwww 46
Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR Mar 5 Deerhunter 1
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC