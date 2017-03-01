NC Gov. Cooper meeting with firefight...

NC Gov. Cooper meeting with firefighters union, a top campaign donor, in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and others will speak to political advocates and union representatives for firefighters and paramedics Monday in Washington, D.C. The International Association of Firefighters was a top contributor to Cooper's 2016 run for governor. The trip is Cooper's second to Washington, D.C., in as many weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Fri TerriB1 7
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... Mar 1 Gotti 43
News Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ... Feb 27 BHM5267 2
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 25 Howerton 8
bathroom bill Feb 25 kyman 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Feb 25 perlywhites 56
News Caitlyn Jenner defended Trump. Now she says his... Feb 24 huntcoyotes 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC