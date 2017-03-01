NC Gov. Cooper meeting with firefighters union, a top campaign donor, in Washington
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and others will speak to political advocates and union representatives for firefighters and paramedics Monday in Washington, D.C. The International Association of Firefighters was a top contributor to Cooper's 2016 run for governor. The trip is Cooper's second to Washington, D.C., in as many weeks.
