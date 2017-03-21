NAACP, allies hold North Carolina legislative advocacy day
Members of the state NAACP and many allied groups associated with the "Forward Together" movement planned their annual lobbying day for Tuesday. The "People's Legislative Advocacy Day" includes participant training and advocacy by knocking on doors of House and Senate members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Mar 17
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC