N. Carolina man accused of bilking victims of $800K
Authorities accuse a 78-year-old western North Carolina man of stealing more than $800,000 by persuading victims to put money into bogus financial investments. U.S. Attorney Jill Westmoreland Rose announced Friday that Alan Darcy of Murphy is charged with wire fraud.
