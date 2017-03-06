Michigan no longer Jordan Brand's exclusive football client as North Carolina joins
North Carolina -- Michael Jordan's alma mater -- joined Michigan as the second football program to become part of the Jordan Brand family over the weekend. The Tar Heels also wear Jordan Brand basketball gear.
