Metadata Librarian at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The Metadata Librarian will work closely with developers and other stakeholders to design and implement metadata, crosswalks, standards/policies, workflows, and tools to support access to collections of digitized and born-digital materials in multiple digital collection management systems, and to support long-term preservation of those materials deposited into the Carolina Digital Repository.
