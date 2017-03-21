Md. Congressional Redistricting Refor...

Md. Congressional Redistricting Reform Bill Voted Down

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A Maryland House panel has voted against Gov. Larry Hogan's redistricting reform bill, but a Senate committee has passed a bill to create a mid-Atlantic compact for drawing congressional district lines. The Republican governor's bill rejected Monday would have put redistricting in the hands of an independent commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Sun Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Sun adamgleam 1
518 Wellness Studio Mar 17 passerby13 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... Mar 15 Texxy 22
Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ... Mar 14 DuckingForever 1
News North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin... Mar 14 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC