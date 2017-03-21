Md. Congressional Redistricting Reform Bill Voted Down
A Maryland House panel has voted against Gov. Larry Hogan's redistricting reform bill, but a Senate committee has passed a bill to create a mid-Atlantic compact for drawing congressional district lines. The Republican governor's bill rejected Monday would have put redistricting in the hands of an independent commission.
