Massachusetts reverend elected Episcopal bishop of North Carolina
Rev. Samuel Rodman, who currently serves as the special projects officer on the Massachusetts diocesan staff, was elected XII Bishop Diocesan on the third ballot during a Special Electing Convention in Phillips Chapel at Canterbury School in Greensboro, the Diocese of North Carolina said in a press release. Ordained in 1988, Rodman is a graduate of Bates College and Virginia Theological Seminary.
