Maneuver for HB2 repeal falls short in North Carolina House
The latest effort by Democrats at the North Carolina legislature to try to repeal the state's "bathroom bill" has fallen short. House Minority Leader Darren Jackson proposed an amendment Tuesday to a measure dealing with the state Banking Commission that would have repealed the law known as House Bill 2. Republican rules Chairman David Lewis - leading the floor debate - deemed the amendment out of order because it wasn't relevant to the banking legislation.
