Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzeria shooting over fake news
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Friday to opening fire in a Washington pizzeria that fake news reports claimed housed a child sex ring linked to 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Edgar Welch, 28, of Salisbury, was accused of firing at least three shots from an AR-15 rifle inside the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in December and pointing the gun at an employee after showing up to investigate the online conspiracy rumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|19
|UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer...
|9 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|5
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Mar 17
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC