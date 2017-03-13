Low levels of 'anti-anxiety' hormone linked to postpartum depression
In a small-scale study of women with previously diagnosed mood disorders, Johns Hopkins researchers report that lower levels of the hormone allopregnanolone in the second trimester of pregnancy were associated with an increased chance of developing postpartum depression in women already known to be at risk for the disorder. In a report on the study, published online on March 7 in Psychoneuroendocrinology , the researchers say the findings could lead to diagnostic markers and preventive strategies for the condition, which strikes an estimated 15 to 20 percent of American women who give birth.
