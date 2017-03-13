Low levels of 'anti-anxiety' hormone ...

Low levels of 'anti-anxiety' hormone linked to postpartum depression

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

In a small-scale study of women with previously diagnosed mood disorders, Johns Hopkins researchers report that lower levels of the hormone allopregnanolone in the second trimester of pregnancy were associated with an increased chance of developing postpartum depression in women already known to be at risk for the disorder. In a report on the study, published online on March 7 in Psychoneuroendocrinology , the researchers say the findings could lead to diagnostic markers and preventive strategies for the condition, which strikes an estimated 15 to 20 percent of American women who give birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... 2 hr Texxy 22
Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ... Tue DuckingForever 1
News North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin... Tue TerriB1 1
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mon Injustice in NJ 1
Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10) Mar 12 Just a sincere lady 57
News "American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I... Mar 12 tomin cali 3
News Who should pay for beach nourishment? Mar 9 Ralph Spyer 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC