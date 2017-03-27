Liberal Media Continues Assault on No...

Liberal Media Continues Assault on North Carolina's 'Bathroom Bill'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Accuracy In Media

NBC News picked up the AP report and disputed the North Carolinian government's claim that the economic losses are minimal and will not be as bad as the media claimed: "All told, the state will have missed out on more than $3.76 billion by the end of 2028.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How do you find a job with a felony conviction? (May '07) 35 min Gem00 769
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 6 hr Johnny 119
News Law's cost to N.C. tops $3.7B 10 hr Robin Hood 1
News 'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76 bi... Mon TerriB1 1
News UPDATE 1-Man pleads guilty in Washington pizzer... Mar 24 Ted Haggard s Gos... 5
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Mar 19 Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Mar 19 adamgleam 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC