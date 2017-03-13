Late-season snowstorm weakens in the U.S. Northeast

A late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools, grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of consumers. Snowfall brought by the rare mid-March "nor'easter" will slowly taper off over upstate New York and northern New England, a day after it dumped as much as a foot of snow and blew at gale force in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

