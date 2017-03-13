Judges give partial wins to GOP, gove...

Judges give partial wins to GOP, governor in power struggle

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

North Carolina judges issued partial victories Friday to both Republican legislators and new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over laws designed to undercut his powers. The judicial panel threw out laws approved two weeks before Cooper took office that limit his authority in carrying out elections and that give civil service job protections to hundreds of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's political appointees.

Chicago, IL

