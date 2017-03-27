Judge: Suit about Blackbeard shipwreck videos can go ahead
" A federal judge says a videographer can go ahead with his lawsuit charging that North Carolina officials illegally copied his videos of the pirate of Blackbeard's sunken flagship and legislators later passed a law to legalize their actions. The Fayetteville Observer reports U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle ruled last week on videographer Rick Allen's lawsuit.
