Jeff Waide Appointed Regional Vice President for TierPoint
Based in Charlotte, Waide leads the regional sales team's efforts to identify how organizations can benefit from TierPoint's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including private, multi-tenant, hyperscale and hybrid cloud; colocation, disaster recovery, security and other managed IT services. "My team and I are extremely excited about this opportunity," said Waide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Mar 19
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Mar 19
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Mar 17
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC