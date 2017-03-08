'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child Rape Epidemic
Before breathing a sigh of relief that, unlike Western Europe, we don't have Muslim rapists pouring into our country, recall that we have Mexican rapists pouring into our country. Almost all peasant cultures are brimming with rapists, pederasts and child abusers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|20 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo...
|Tue
|gwww
|46
|Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR
|Mar 5
|Deerhunter
|1
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|Mar 3
|TerriB1
|7
|Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ...
|Feb 27
|BHM5267
|2
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|Feb 25
|Howerton
|8
|bathroom bill
|Feb 25
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC