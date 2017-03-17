Huge fire engulfs apartment building under construction
Firefighters battled a massive late-night fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in North Carolina's capital city, authorities said early Friday. Preliminary information indicates there were no injuries, said Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.
