How AP tallied the cost of North Carolina's "bathroom bill"

The Associated Press used dozens of interviews and multiple public records requests to determine that North Carolina's "bathroom bill" will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years. A state Commerce Department analysis shows officials expected a planned Charlotte PayPal operations centre to contribute more than $200 million annually to the state's gross domestic product - an overall measure of the economy.

