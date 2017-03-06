Governor's spokesman says HB2 discussed with GOP leaders
What to do about North Carolina's "bathroom bill" was among the topics in a meeting between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders. A Cooper spokesman confirmed that House Speaker Tim Moore , Senate leader Phil Berger and the governor met Monday afternoon at the Executive Mansion and the law known as House Bill 2 was discussed.
