Governor's spokesman says HB2 discussed with GOP leaders

14 hrs ago

What to do about North Carolina's "bathroom bill" was among the topics in a meeting between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders. A Cooper spokesman confirmed that House Speaker Tim Moore , Senate leader Phil Berger and the governor met Monday afternoon at the Executive Mansion and the law known as House Bill 2 was discussed.

