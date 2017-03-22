GOP Bill Takes Aim at Long-Shot Medic...

GOP Bill Takes Aim at Long-Shot Medicaid Expansion Hopes

14 hrs ago

Republicans in North Carolina and Kansas who hope to scale back Medicaid can claim a victory in the updated GOP plan to overhaul the 2010 health care law. The package takes aim at those two states, which had the highest - albeit long-shot - hopes of expanding their Medicaid programs this year.

