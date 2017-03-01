Gladys Knight starts fundraising effort for community center

Gladys Knight says being married to a western North Carolina native has turned her into a country girl at heart, and she's hoping to turn that new affection into possibly the best thing that's ever happened to Canton. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Knight and William "Billy" McDowell, a Canton native, have launched a fundraising campaign for the Reynolds Community Center at the site of Reynolds High School.

