Giraffe dies after entanglement at North Carolina Zoo Read Story Associated Press

Giraffe dies after entanglement at No...

Giraffe dies after entanglement at North Carolina Zoo

15 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Officials at the North Carolina Zoo say their 9-year-old giraffe, Jamili, has died after it became entangled in some equipment. The zoo said in a new release that keepers at the zoo in Asheville found Jamili early Tuesday in her behind-the-scenes living quarters.

