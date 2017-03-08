Giraffe dies after entanglement at North Carolina Zoo Read Story Associated Press
Officials at the North Carolina Zoo say their 9-year-old giraffe, Jamili, has died after it became entangled in some equipment. The zoo said in a new release that keepers at the zoo in Asheville found Jamili early Tuesday in her behind-the-scenes living quarters.
