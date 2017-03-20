From K-Ville to South America: Housekeeper reuses tarp from Das Boot...
Hudson's village used the tarp from last year's Das Boot tent to host its summer camps and vacation bible schools. To some housekeepers, the remnants of tents left behind by K-Ville residents after the game against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill look like an annoying mess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|Sun
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Fri
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC