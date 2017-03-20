From K-Ville to South America: Housek...

From K-Ville to South America: Housekeeper reuses tarp from Das Boot...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle

Hudson's village used the tarp from last year's Das Boot tent to host its summer camps and vacation bible schools. To some housekeepers, the remnants of tents left behind by K-Ville residents after the game against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill look like an annoying mess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12) Sun Jazz 7
Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2... Sun adamgleam 1
518 Wellness Studio Fri passerby13 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Mar 16 Texxy 3
News Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear... Mar 15 Texxy 22
Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ... Mar 14 DuckingForever 1
News North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin... Mar 14 TerriB1 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC