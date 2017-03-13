Former North Carolina Gov. Says It's Tough Finding A Job Because People Think He's A Bigot
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is struggling to find a new job due to widespread public disapproval of HB 2, a state law he signed last March that targets transgender people. "People are reluctant to hire me, because, 'oh my gosh, he's a bigot' - which is the last thing I am," McCrory said in a recent podcast interview for LGBTQ people, and requires that individuals use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender listed on their birth certificate.
