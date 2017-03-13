Former NC police chief detained at JFK for 90 minutes
A former North Carolina police chief who now works as a law enforcement consultant says he's disappointed with his country of 42 years after he was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Former Greenville police Chief Hassan Aden of Alexandria, Virginia, says he was detained March 13 on his return trip from Paris.
