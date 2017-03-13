Fire destroys apartment building in North Carolina capital
Firefighters on Friday extinguished an overnight fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in North Carolina's capital city, sending sparks and ash into the dark sky. About 10 other buildings were damaged by the fire, five of them severely, area news outlets reported.
