Fiery highway collapse may snarl Atlanta traffic for months
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concer... . In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|154
|North Carolina's HB142: Repeal? Compromise? Wha...
|3 hr
|Truth
|6
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|'This is a bait and switch': Liberal groups are...
|7 hr
|Waco1910
|17
|Spinrite: Canada's Best Managed Companies 2017
|21 hr
|Worst is Family-c...
|1
|N.C. lawmakers, governor reach deal to end 'bat...
|22 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|18
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|23 hr
|TerriB1
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC