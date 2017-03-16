Feds sell acreage off North Carolina coast for wind energy
Federal officials have sold more than 122,000 acres off the North Carolina coast designated for renewable wind energy to an energy and utility company. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management acting director Walter Cruickshank announced the sale Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Thu
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Wed
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Injustice in NJ
|1
|Why so many ugly women & drunks in NC (Jun '10)
|Mar 12
|Just a sincere lady
|57
|"American Crime" Takes On Farming And Illegal I...
|Mar 12
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC