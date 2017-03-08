Fake news? Senate leader alters headlines about governor

" Was it a coincidence that two North Carolina newspapers both used the term "flip flop" in headlines about the Democratic governor's stance on important state issues? It turns out the answer is no, because neither newspaper wrote that. The wording came from the staff of the state's Republican Senate leader, Phil Berger, who used special tools available on the senator's Facebook page to alter headlines and photos of stories that they posted.

