Fake news? Senate leader alters headl...

Fake news? Senate leader alters headlines about governor

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Was it a coincidence that two North Carolina newspapers both used the term "flip flop" in headlines about the Democratic governor's stance on important state issues? It turns out the answer is no, because neither newspaper wrote that. The wording came from the staff of the state's Republican Senate leader, Phil Berger, who used special tools available on the senator's Facebook page to alter headlines and photos of stories that they posted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who should pay for beach nourishment? 19 hr Ralph Spyer 1
News Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child... Wed Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, alo... Tue gwww 46
Bill France and Mike Helton of NASCAR Mar 5 Deerhunter 1
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Mar 3 TerriB1 7
News Supreme Court weighs law banning sex offenders ... Feb 27 BHM5267 2
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... Feb 25 Howerton 8
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC