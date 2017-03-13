Executive Management Services to Pay $12,500 to Settle EEOC Sex Discrimination Lawsuit
Executive Management Services, Inc. , an Indiana-based corporation that provides commercial cleaning, facility management and other commercial services nationwide, has agreed to pay $12,500 to settle a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced yesterday. The EEOC had charged that EMS violated federal law when it failed to hire a qualified male applicant because of his sex.
