Ex-members of North Carolina church say prosecutors obstructed abuse cases

Two assistant district attorneys, a social worker and other lawyers who are or were members of a secretive evangelical sect in North Carolina helped thwart repeated investigations by authorities into beatings of congregants - including children - to cast out devils, raising serious ethical and potentially criminal violations, according to an extensive Associated Press investigation. The Word of Faith Fellowship, which as a 35-acre compound with 750 members in Spindale, between Charlotte and Asheville, has been investigated by law enforcement authorities, social services agencies and news organizations numerous times over the past two decades.

