Ex-judge admits illegally seeking wifea s texts for beer
A former North Carolina trial judge says he illegally offered a law enforcement officer beer and money to produce text messages he believed would show his wife was having an affair. Former state Superior Court Judge Arnold Ogden Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of promising gratuities to a public official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find someone from my past (Feb '12)
|15 hr
|Jazz
|7
|Rick Ross at Label On Sunday in Charlotte Mar 2...
|19 hr
|adamgleam
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|Fri
|passerby13
|1
|Ann Coulter: 'Immigrant Privilege' Drives Child...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|3
|Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|22
|Best places to stay in the Outer Banks area in ...
|Mar 14
|DuckingForever
|1
|North Carolina ex-gov: LGBT law backlash hurtin...
|Mar 14
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC