ElectriCities of North Carolina ElectriCities Awards NC Public Power Communities for Excellence
ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., has announced the recipients of the 2016 Public Power Awards of Excellence. The awards honor public power communities across the state for outstanding performance in five key areas: business environment, energy efficiency, financial stability, legislative involvement and customer service.
